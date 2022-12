தலையில் தொப்பி-முகத்தில் மாஸ்க்.. அடையாளத்தை மறைத்து மாமல்லபுரத்தில் சுற்றிய கூகுள் சுந்தர் பிச்சை!

English Summary

Google's Alphabet CEO is Sundar Pichai from Tamil Nadu. Sundar Pichai, who came to India, met Prime Minister Modi and President Thirelapathi Murmu and thanked them. In this case, Sundar Pichai, wearing a cap, cooling glasses on his eyes, and a mask on his face, changed his appearance to make it unrecognizable, and the pictures of him enjoying the Pallavar period sculptures in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu are spreading rapidly on the internet.