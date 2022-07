இடி மின்னலுடன் 4 நாட்களுக்கு கனமழை..5 மாவட்ட மக்களுக்கு ரெயின் கோட் அவசியம்

English Summary

Today Weather Report: (இன்றைய வானிலை அறிக்கை ஜூலை 4,2022) The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of heavy rain in 5 districts of Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow. According to a notification issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul districts.