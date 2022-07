நீலகிரி, கோவை, திருப்பூர், தேனி, திண்டுக்கல்லில் 5 நாட்களுக்கு கனமழை - வானிலை மையத்தின் குட் நியூஸ்

English Summary

Heavy rain for 5 days in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul - says Met office Due to variation in speed of westerly winds in Tamil Nadu, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul districts are likely to receive heavy rains. The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a chance of heavy rain till the 5th July 2022.