மாண்டஸ் கரையை கடந்தும் நீடிக்கும் கனமழை..எந்தெந்த மாவட்ட மக்கள் கவனம் - சென்னைவாசிகளும் உஷார்

English Summary

Today in Tamil Nadu Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Iranipet, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Coimbatore , Erode, Villupuram districts and Puducherry and Karaikal areas are likely to experience heavy rains, the Meteorological Department has announced.