கிறிஸ்துமஸ் நாளில் அடி வெளுக்கப்போகும் கனமழை.. நகரும் காற்றழுத்த தாழ்வு மண்டலம்..புயலாக மாறுமா

English Summary

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a chance of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today due to the low pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain at one or two places in Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal in Tamil Nadu tomorrow.