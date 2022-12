புஸ் ஆன காற்றழுத்த தாழ்வு..கனமழையும் இருக்கு..யாருக்கெல்லாம் ரெயின் கோட் அவசியம்

English Summary

Meteorological Department has informed that there is a chance of rain in 22 districts in Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours. Although the low pressure area has weakened, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts today. India Meteorological Department has announced that heavy fog will prevail in northern states for 4 days due to weather change.