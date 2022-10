இந்தி படித்தால் அடிமை.. மத்திய அரசை விளாசி ‛‛வண்டு-முந்திரி பருப்பு’’ கதைக்கூறி எச்சரித்த வைரமுத்து

English Summary

In Chennai, poet Vairamuthu led a protest against the imposition of Hindi language. Poet Vairamuthu spoke in this. In this demonstration, Vairamuthu made a passionate speech saying that Hindi is a beetle and Tamil is a cashew nut. Poet Vairamuthu spoke at the protest against the imposition of Hindi saying that studying Hindi leads to being dumb, speechless, slaves and third-class citizens''.