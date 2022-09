சிங்கப்பூராக மாறப்போகும் சிங்காரச் சென்னை! -நிறைவேறும் முதலமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலினின் கனவு

English Summary

Chennai corporation extended area plan: According to the 1991 census, 34.15% of the population of Tamil Nadu lived in urban areas. It increased to 48.45% in 2011. It is predicted that 75% of the population will live in urban areas by 2026. Chennai city has to change its development and infrastructure accordingly. So accordingly 'Chennai Master Plan Three 2027 - 2046' has been prepared. A consultation meeting for this was held in Chennai by Ministers Muthusamy and It was led by Anbarasan. Prototype drafts for this were discussed.