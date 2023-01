அடுத்த மூவ்! இரட்டை இலை சின்னத்தை பெற.. மூத்த வக்கீல்களுடன் ஓபிஎஸ் ரகசிய ஆலோசனை..வெளியான பரபர தகவல்

English Summary

O Panneer Selvam announced this morning that we are going to field candidates on behalf of the AIADMK in the Erode East Assembly Constituency by-election. Following this, Tamil State Congress Party leader GK vasan has met and asked for support, while his team is meeting other party leaders to seek their support. On behalf of AIADMK, Edappadi Palanichamy and O Panneer Selvam are currently working separately if both of them claim the double leaf symbol, it is likely to stall. In this case, information has been revealed that O Panneer Selvam held a secret consultation with senior lawyers regarding getting the double leaf symbol in order to give a shock to the Edappadi Palaniswami side.