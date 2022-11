மின்சார மானியம் பெறுபவரா நீங்கள்? மின் இணைப்பு எண்ணுடன் ஆதாரை இணைப்பது சுலபம்.. இதோ வழிமுறை!

English Summary

The link for this was published yesterday (Nov. 17) while Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji had recently announced that Aadhaar number should be linked with electricity connection number to prevent electricity fraud. But many people are still confused about how to link their Aadhaar number. Similarly, there is doubt about who is joining. Now detailed information has been released in this regard. According to this, consumers can link their Aadhaar number with their electricity connection number.