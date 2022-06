சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோயில் நலன் மீது அக்கறை உள்ளதா?..மக்களிடம் கருத்து கேட்கும் அறநிலையத்துறை

English Summary

Chidambaram Natarajar temple issue: (சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோவில் விவகாரம்) The Cuddalore District Chidambaram Natarajar temple has directed the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Commissioner under Sections 23 and 33 of the Tamil Nadu HRCE Act to inquire into the temple, and persons interested in the temple may express their views and suggestions.