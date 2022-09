டிராமா.. ஓசியில் வரமாட்டேன்னு மூதாட்டி அடம்பிடித்த வீடியோ பின்னணியில் அதிமுக புள்ளி.. திமுக விளாசல்

English Summary

An old woman who boarded a free bus for women in Coimbatore said, I will not travel in OC. I give money. A video has been released of a traveler paying money saying "give me a ticket". Meanwhile, ADMK IT Wing Prithiviraj brought his neighbor's old lady Tulsiammal and released a video to bring bad name to the Tamil Nadu government, said Rajiv Gandhi, Joint Secretary of DMK.