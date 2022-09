சிவப்பு vs நீலம்.. நட்சத்திரம் நகர்கிறது படத்தில் கம்யூ. மீது விமர்சனமா? கே பாலகிருஷ்ணன் கேள்வி!

English Summary

Pa Ranjith-directed Nakhtaram Nagaranha is running successfully in theatres, but it has created some controversies. When the trailer of the film was released, the scenes and dialogues in it created controversy. In this case, the film was released with an 'A' certificate. But the CPM raised a series of criticisms that the film contained controversial comments about communists. In this case, in his interview, the CPM State Secretary has made important comments about this.