பசும்பொன் விசிட்டை தவிர்த்த எடப்பாடி! முனுமுனுத்த முக்குலத்தோர்! கொங்கு மண்டல கட்சியாகிறதா அதிமுக?

English Summary

When Edappadi Palaniswami was expected to participate in Pasumbon Muthuramalinga Devar Gurupuja and Jayanti, but the plan to go to that event was suddenly cancelled, political experts say that the former ministers of the mukkulathor communitie are displeased and it is not good for Edappadi Palanisamy to keep ignoring the mukkulathor communitie related events.