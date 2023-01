வள்ளுவரை விட கருணாநிதி சிறந்தவரா? பேனா நினைவு சின்ன கருத்து கேட்பு கூட்டத்தில் பாஜக கேள்வி-சலசலப்பு

English Summary

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to set up a 42 meter high pen memorial in memory of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi who died in the sea at Chennai Marina. A public meeting was held today on behalf of the Pollution Control Board against this. In this meeting, on behalf of the BJP, the fishermen who were there raised a slogan of strong protest against the project by questioning, Is Karunanidhi better than Tiruvalluvar?'' This caused an uproar in the crowd.