இது ராகுலின் மருமகள்.. பாஜகவின் அழுகிப்போன கேவலமான மனநிலை! நிர்மலை வருத்தெடுத்த ஜோதிமணி

English Summary

Karur Congress MP Jothimani condemns BJP Nirmal Kumar for his controversy tweet about Rahul gandhi with his nephew. She said that, The person in this photo is RahulGandhi's sister priyankagandhi's daughter Miraya. It shows the rotten and disgusting mentality of BJP. BJP is horrified by the huge success of the walk.. We are sowing love.BJP is sowing hatred."