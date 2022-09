பத்திரிகையாளர் சாவித்திரி கண்ணன் கைது.. சென்னை பத்திரிகையாளர் மன்றம் கண்டனம்

English Summary

Journalist Savithiri Kannan has been arrested for writing about the death of a Kallakurichi student. The Chennai Press club has condemned the arrest. The dead body of +2 student was recovered from the private school premises in Chinnasalem area of ​​Kallakurichi district. This caused shock among the people of the area. The CBCID police are investigating the death of the schoolgirl based on a complaint filed by her parents.