உறவினரால் கொல்லப்பட்ட மாஜி எம்பி மஸ்தான்.. தந்தை கொலைக்கு நீதி கிடைக்கும் மகன் ஹரீஷ் நம்பிக்கை!

English Summary

The murder of Masthan, who was the Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Minority Welfare Commission, by his relative along with his accomplices has caused a shock. The police have arrested 5 people in this matter and put them in jail. Talking about the death of father Mastan, his son Harish Shahnawaz said that he hopes that justice will be done for his father's death and that the culprits should be punished.