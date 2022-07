கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாணவி மர்ம மரணம்.. மறு பிரேத பரிசோதனைக்கு சென்னை ஹைகோர்ட் உத்தரவு

English Summary

Kallakurichi Student death case: (கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாணவி மரண வழக்கு சிபிசிஐடி விசாரணை) Madras High Court judges have ordered re-mortem of the body of the student who died in Kallakurichi Private School. The judges have also ordered that the body of the student should be received without any problems after the re-mortem examination.