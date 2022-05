சிதம்பரம் நடராஜர் கோயிலில் கனகசபை தரிசனம்...தீட்சிதர்களுக்கு கோரிக்கை வைத்த அமைச்சர் சேகர்பாபு

English Summary

All devotees at the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple have been requested by the Deekchithar to pay obeisance to the Kanakasabai, Minister PK Sekar Babu said.Chidambaram also said that a five-member committee headed by the Joint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner has been set up to look into the complaint received at the Thillai Natarajar Temple.