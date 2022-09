மக்களே உஷார்.. அடுத்த 3 மணி நேரத்துக்கு 10 மாவட்டங்களில் மழை வெளுக்க போகிறது: வானிலை மையம்

English Summary

The Chennai Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours. The Chennai Zonal Meteorological Center has announced that there is a chance of rain in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Nagai, Thiruvarur, Tanjore, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.