அதிமுக பொதுக்குழு..எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமி, ஓ.பன்னீர் செல்வம் பதில்தர சென்னை நீதிமன்றம் உத்தரவு

English Summary

In the case of the AIADMK General Committee meeting seeking a ban on O. Panneer Selvam and Edappadi Palanisamy have been ordered by the Licensing Court to respond. Suryamoorthy filed a case in the Chennai Licensing Court seeking an injunction against the AIADMK general body meeting. A petition has been filed seeking a stay of the General Assembly meeting as party executives are pending a case against the election.