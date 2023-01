இபிஎஸ்ஸின் ஈர்ப்பு.. அதிமுகவில் இணைந்த கையோடு திமுக மீது சரவணன் ‛அட்டாக்’.. இப்படி சொல்லிட்டாரே!

English Summary

On behalf of the BJP, a shoe was thrown at Finance Minister PDR Palanivel Thiagarajan's car in Madurai in October. Subsequently, Dr. Saravanan of Madurai met PDR Palanivel Thiagarajan overnight and resigned from the BJP. In this case, he has suddenly joined the AIADMK today in the presence of Edappadi Palaniswami and attacked the DMK.