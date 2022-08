மீண்டு திருவிழா கோலம் பூண்ட மாமல்லபுரம்; சர்வதேச காற்றாடித் திருவிழா தொடங்கியது

English Summary

(சர்வதேச காற்றாடி திருவிழா மாமல்லபுரத்தில் தொடங்கியது):As the International Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram is over, now the International Wind Festival has started. The festival, which will be held for only 3 days starting today, will feature players and artists from the US, Indonesia and several states of India.