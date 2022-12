2வது மனைவி.. எழும்பூர் வந்த ரயிலுக்கு வெடிகுண்டு மிரட்டல்.. விசாரணையில் காத்திருந்த ட்விஸ்ட்

English Summary

Last night (Dec. 27) a person who made a bomb threat in the Guruvayur Express train which was coming from Kerala's Guruvayur to Chennai Egmore has been arrested.Railway, Chennai, Crime, Police, Velachery, Bomb, ரயில்வே, சென்னை, க்ரைம், போலீஸ், வேளச்சேரி, வெடிகுண்டு