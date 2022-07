மேகதாது அணை..உச்சநீதிமன்றத்தில் கடும் எதிர்ப்பை பதிவு செய்த தமிழக அரசு - வழக்கறிஞர் கண்ணதாசன்

English Summary

Mekedatu Dam case in Supreme Court: (மேகதாது அணை வழக்கு உச்சநீதிமன்றத்தில் விசாரணை) The Tamil Nadu government argued in the Supreme Court that the Cauvery Management Commission has no authority to discuss the Mekedatu Dam. Advocate Kannadasan said that after it was argued that Meghadatu Dam should not be discussed in the Cauvery Management Commission Committee, the commission meeting can be held and at the same time, the judges have ordered that Mekedatu Dam should not be discussed.