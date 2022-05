சட்டசபையில் மீண்டும் ஒலித்த முத்துவேல் கருணாநிதி ஸ்டாலின் எனும் நான்... கடல் போல சாதனை என பெருமிதம்

English Summary

DMK rule in one year:( திமுக ஓராண்டு சாதனை சட்டசபையில் மு.க ஸ்டாலின் பேச்சு)Speaking in the assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that although one year is like a drop, it has made achievements like the sea. Stalin also said that 60 percent of the election promises had been fulfilled.