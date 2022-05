அன்னம்மா பெத்தவளே...ஆட்டுக்குஞ்சொல்லதே...கவிஞர் வைரமுத்துவின் நாட்படு தேறல் 2

English Summary

Natpadu theral 2 written by Vairamuthu will be telecast on Sunday 8th May. Vairamuthu will air on the YouTube channel at 2 p.m. Vairamuthu has said that the music will be aired at 1.30 pm on Artist TV at 5.30 pm. .Sunday, May 8th The fourth song...Without that freedom Dignity for a woman? Why not talk about it Feminism? That sings disgrace 'Annamma Pettavale'.