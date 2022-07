நீலகிரி, கோவையில் வெளுத்து வாங்கப்போகும் கனமழை.. குளு குளு அறிவிப்பு வெளியிட்ட வானிலை ஆய்வு மையம்

English Summary

Today Weather Report: ( இன்றைய வானிலை அறிக்கை) The Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts today due to the change in the speed of the westerly winds. According to the notification issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Kanyakumari, Nellai, Western Ghats and adjoining districts on July 12 and 13.