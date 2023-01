‛‛சார் தீர்ப்பு எப்படி வரும்’’.. கையெடுத்து கும்பிட்டு ஓ பன்னீர் செல்வம் சொன்ன பதில்! என்னாச்சு?

English Summary

In AIADMK, MGR said on his birthday, I am not a dictator.'' O Panneer Selvam said that if the association is united, there is life. Meanwhile, the judgment of the case against the AIADMK general committee has been postponed in the Supreme Court without specifying a date. In this case, O Panneer Selvam's answer to the question of how the verdict will be reached is currently stirring up debate in the political arena.