கல்வீசிய அமைச்சர் நாசர்.. முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலினுக்கு பதில் ஜெ., இருந்தால் இதுதான் நடக்கும்..ஓபிஎஸ் சுளீர்

English Summary

In Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu's Dairy Minister Nassar threw a stone at him after he got angry because chairs were not installed, which has sparked controversy. Former Chief Minister O Panneer Selvam has strongly condemned this. Regarding this, O Panneer Selvam said, The fact that Minister Nasser threw stones like a rioter in anger because he did not put chairs is the height of law and order disorder'' and criticized it by saying that the situation would have been different if Jayalalithaa had replaced Stalin as the Chief Minister.