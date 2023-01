ஜன.23ல் ஓ பன்னீர் செல்வம் முக்கிய ‛மூவ்’.. ஈரோடு கிழக்கு தொகுதி இடைத்தேர்தல் குறித்து ஆலோசனை..ஆஹா

English Summary

It has been announced yesterday that by-elections will be held on February 27 after Erode East Assembly Constituency Congress MLA Thirumagan Evera passed away. This election has created a big problem for the AIADMK. The reason for this is that Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneer Selvam are working alone. In this case, O Panneer Selvam is going to hold an important meeting with his district secretaries on January 23.