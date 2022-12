மொத்தமே 4 பேர்தான் கூட இருக்காங்க.. பேசாம ஓபிஎஸ் தனிக் கட்சி தொடங்கலாம்.. ஜெயக்குமார் கிண்டல்

English Summary

When O Panneer Selvam spoke at the district secretaries' meeting yesterday, he asked Edappadi Palanichami to start a new party. It is in this situation that O Panneer Selvam is working as if one of us is four. "If he wants, he can start a new party named OPS Munnetra Kazhagam," said former minister D Jayakumar, who suggested the name and hit hard.