ரைட்டு.. இப்படி போகுதா ரூட்டு? ‘அதே இடம்’ ஸ்கெட்ச் போட்டு கொடுத்த பண்ருட்டியார்.. இனி எல்லாம் சுபம்?

English Summary

While Edappadi Palaniswami is planning public meetings on AIADMK's Golden Jubilee, it has been reported that OPS team is secretly implementing a plan. O Panneerselvam is hoisting party flag at the MGR memorial house in T. Nagar, Chennai. The decision is taken by OPS on the advice of Panruti Ramachandran and Sasikala also had a hand in it.