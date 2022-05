செல்போன்... ஏசி ரூம், லேப் டாப் என மாறிய மடாதிபதிகள்... பல்லக்கை விட மறுப்பது ஏன்? - பழ.நெடுமாறன்

English Summary

Pazha Nedumaran condemns Dharmapuram Aadheenam: (தருமபுரம் ஆதீனத்திற்கு பழ நெடுமாறன் கண்டனம்)Pazha Nedumaran said that Aadheenams who have given up tradition and have cell phones and laptops are floating in AC cars. The Aadheenams who are currently using the facilities in a timely manner, have questioned why they refuse to give up the habit of carrying only human beings.