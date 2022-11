ஆவின் பால் விலை அதிரடி உயர்வு..லிட்டருக்கு எவ்வளவு அதிகரிப்பு..என்னென்ன மாற்றங்கள் - முழு விபரம்

English Summary

The government has increased the price of milk by Rs 12 per litre. A half-litre packet of full-fat orange milk is selling at Rs 24 to Rs 30. Similarly, Aavin company has announced that a liter packet of Aavin milk will be sold at 60 rupees. At the same time, it has been informed that the card holders will be sold at 46 rupees per liter without any increase in price.