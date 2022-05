இருக்கு.. தென் கடலோர மாவட்டங்கள், உள் மாவட்டங்களில் இடி, மின்னலுடன் மழை இருக்கு: வானிலை மையம்

English Summary

TN Weather: The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate showers with thundershowers at two places in the southern coastal districts and in the inner Tamil Nadu districts on 02.05.2022 and 03.05.2022. The maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to be 2-3 degrees Celsius in one or two places for the next two days. For Chennai, the sky will be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature may be around 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature may be around 28 degrees Celsius. Rainfall in the last 24 hours (in centimeters): Perundurai (Erode) 13, Cholavandan (Madurai) 6, Pollachi (Coimbatore) 4, Mettupatti (Madurai), Bhavani (Erode), Hosur (Krishnagiri), Katty (Nilgiris), Kanchipuram , Mettur (Salem) Thala 3, Rayakottai (Krishnagiri), Choolagiri (Krishnagiri), Senthamangalam (Namakkal), Valparai PTO (Coimbatore), Arakkonam (Ranipettai), Chinnakallar (Coimbatore), Kaveripakkam (Ranipettai) Thala 2, Parur (Krishnagiri,) Tindivanam (Villupuram), Ettayapuram (Thoothukudi), Uthukkuli (Tiruppur), Kumarapalayam (Namakkal), Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Gobichettipalayam (Erode), Marandahalli (Dharmapuri), Vadippatti (Madurai), Thiruvalankadu (Tiruvallur), Satyabhama University (Chengalpattu) , Vedasandur (Dindigul), Vembakkam (Thiruvannamalai) each 1 cm.