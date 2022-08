முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின் மருமகன் சபரீசன், நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த் சந்திப்பு!

English Summary

Actor Rajinikanth met Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan: (சபரீசனை சந்தித்த நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த்?) Actor Rajinikanth met DMK chief and chief minister Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan. Actor Rajinikanth, who said that he had met the governor a few weeks ago and discussed politics, met Sabarisan in person.