ராமநாதபுரம், திண்டுக்கல், திருவள்ளூர்..3 புதிய கூட்டுக்குடிநீர் திட்டங்கள்.. தமிழக அரசு அரசாணை

English Summary

The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an ordinance to implement 3 new joint drinking water projects in Ramanathapuram, Dindigul and Tiruvallur districts under Amruth 2.0 project and capital grant fund. When these schemes are completed, the rate of per person per day is 135 liters for municipal areas, 90 liters per person for townships and 55 liters per person per day. It is stated in the decree that drinking water will be provided.