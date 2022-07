மீண்டும் அதிமுகவில் ஓபிஎஸ்! வாய்ப்பே இல்லைங்க! கொஞ்ச நஞ்சாம பண்ணிருக்கார்? வெடிக்கும் ‘வலதுகரம்’..!

English Summary

RB Udayakumar, a former supporter of OPS, who has been announced by Edappadi Palaniswami as the opposition candidate of the AIADMK, has categorically said that what is going on in the AIADMK is a split and not a reformation process, and there is no chance of O. Panneerselvam, who is currently raising a war flag against Edappadi Palaniswami, to be included in the party again.