கல்லூரி மாணவிகளுக்கு குட் நியூஸ் சொன்ன அமைச்சர்..விரைவில் ரூ.1000..வங்கிக்கணக்கில் அரசு செலுத்தும்

English Summary

Rs 1,000 scheme for college students: (கல்லூரி மாணவிகளுக்கு ரூ.1000)Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan has said that arrangements are being made to provide a higher education stipend of Rs. 1,000 to students. Once the colleges are opened, a guarantee of Rs.1,000 will be paid directly into the student's bank account.