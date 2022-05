ரூ.1.17 கோடியில் 16 அடி உயர கருணாநிதி கம்பீர சிலை! சிறப்பம்சங்கள் என்ன தெரியுமா?

English Summary

Karunanidhi statue in Chennai: (சென்னையில் கருணாநிதியின் முழு உருவ வெண்கலச்சிலை சிறப்புகள்)A full-length bronze statue of former DMK leader and Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi erected on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government will be unveiled today. It is the tallest full-length metal statue ever placed in Tamil Nadu. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu unveils the majestic statue of Karunanidhi.