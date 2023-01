‛நுங்கு’ மார்பக சர்ச்சை.. சிக்கிய டாக்டர் ஷர்மிகா.. சித்தா கவுன்சிலில் நேரில் ஆஜர்.. பறந்த உத்தரவு!

English Summary

Eating globe jamun increases body weight. Breast cancer can occur if women defecate. Siddha doctor Sharmika got into controversy by giving medical advice that if you eat eight nungs daily, your breasts will look beautiful. Subsequently, he appeared in person before the Medical Council of India today as complaints piled up against him. While he has been asked a lot of questions, he has been ordered to give a written explanation on the complaints against him by February 10. Siddha Medical Director Ganesan explained in detail what happened in today's trial.