தலைமைக்கு மல்லுக்கட்டும் தலைவர்கள்..அதிமுகவின் அரசியல் எதிர்காலம் எப்படி - ஜோதிடரின் கணிப்பு

English Summary

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) formed on 17 October 1972 at 10:30 IST in Chennai by MGR.All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) formed on 17 October 1972 at 10:30 IST in Chennai by MGR. Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is all set to make inroads in a few more months during the Golden Jubilee year. Let's see what the AIADMK's political future looks like.