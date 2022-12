வலுவடையும் புயல்..வெள்ளிக்கிழமை வெளுத்து வாங்கும் அதிகனமழை.. ரெட் அலர்ட்.. சூறாவளியும் வீசுமாம்

English Summary

The Meteorological Department has announced that on Friday in Tamil Nadu, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Iranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts will experience very heavy rains.