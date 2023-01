சட்டசபை வீடியோ பதிவு.. ஆளுநரின் விருந்தினர் மீது பாயும் நடவடிக்கை? உரிமை குழு பரபர ஆலோசனை..அதிரடி

English Summary

The first assembly session of 2023 started on the 9th with Governor RN Ravi's speech. This caused a big controversy and it is said that the Governor's guests violated the rules and recorded the video of the proceedings on the cell phone. In this regard, when DMK MLA TRP Raja brought a resolution of violation of rights, the House Rights Committee met today and investigated the incident in an order issued by Speaker Appavu. As a result, there are reports that action may be taken against the governor's guest soon.