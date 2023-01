நேரடியாக களமிறங்கிய ஸ்டாலின்.. ஆளுநருக்கு எதிராக ஜனாதிபதிக்கு பறந்த கடிதம்.. பரபர புகார்..முழுவிபரம்

English Summary

There is a fierce conflict between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and the Tamil Nadu government. Governor RN Ravi walked out of the assembly. In this context, a group led by DMK's MPs group leader TR Balu met President Thirelapathi Murmu in Delhi today and requested him to give advice against Governor RN Ravi. A letter written by Stalin was also presented. It is in this situation that the essence of the letter written by Chief Minister Stalin to President Thirelapathi Murmu has been fully revealed. Accordingly, sensational complaints have been made against Governor RN Ravi and advice has been requested.