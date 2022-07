தமிழ்நாடு தினம் இன்று கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது..வண்ணமயமாக ஜொலிக்கும் சென்னை

English Summary

Tamil Nadu day celebration today: (தமிழ்நாடு தினம் இன்று கொண்டாட்டம்)The name of Chennai Province- Madras Province - Madras Province was changed to Tamil Nadu on July 18, 1967 and is celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Government offices in Chennai are lit up with colorful lights as Tamil Nadu Day is celebrated today.