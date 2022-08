தமிழக பொறியியல் கலந்தாய்வு.. கல்லூரிகளில் 7 நாட்களுக்குள் பணம் செலுத்தாவிட்டால் இடங்கள் காலி

English Summary

Tamil nadu Engineering Counselling 2022: (தமிழ்நாடு பொறியியல் கவுன்சிலிங் முக்கிய அறிவிப்பு) A new notification has been released that those who do not pay the fees within 7 days after participating in the engineering consultation in Tamilnadu will be declared vacant. It has been announced that the engineering consultation will start on 25th August and will be held on 24th October.