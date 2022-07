English Summary

Tamil Nadu government has ordered the transfer of 3 IPS officersThe Tamil Nadu government has ordered the transfer of 3 IPS officers in Tamil Nadu. Vandita Pandey, who was on the waiting list, has been appointed as Pudukottai SP. Similarly, Bhavaneshwari, who was the IG of Anti-Corruption Department, has been transferred as IG/Joint Director, Anti-Corruption Department.